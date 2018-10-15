Harrow tenders £110m highway maintenance contract

The five year contract is valued at £110m.

Harrow Council’s current highways contractor is Kier, which acquired the contract when it took over May Gurney in 2013. This contract expires at the end of March 2019 having already been extended in 2017 from five years to seven. There is no option available under the old contract to extend it any further.

The new contract will have the option to extend it from five years to 10 years in increments.

Interested bidders have until 9th November 2018 to declare their interest.