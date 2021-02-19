Hart set to start on next phase of Midlothian homes

Hart has already handed over some of the homes in the package of 265

Hart, which is part of the Cruden Group, is working with Midlothian Council to deliver 265 new homes in the region in support of the council’s local housing strategy.

The roads and drainage infrastructure package at Morris Road in Newtongrange is almost complete and Hart will begin on the foundations for the 72 homes shortly.

It has already handed over 49 homes of the overall 265. Construction of a further 144 homes is scheduled to begin later in the year, with 72 homes at Conifer Road in Mayfield and 72 homes at Newbyres Road in Gorebridge.

Gill Henry, business development director of Hart Builders said: “Hart Builders is delighted to have completed the two developments at Penicuik and Loanhead, delivering 49 high quality and energy efficient homes for residents. We have a long-standing relationship with Midlothian Council and we look forward to continuing our collaborative approach as we develop and deliver much needed homes in the region in line with the local housing strategy.

“As with all of our developments, we will work closely with the Council to bring benefits to the wider Midlothian community. We will provide a number of initiatives on the project including jobs, work placements and training opportunities for people within the local area.”

