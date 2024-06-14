Harworth secures approval for £190m rail park

CGI of the Gascoigne Interchange industrial park

The 185-acre Gascoigne Interchange site, near Sherburn in Elmet, between Leeds and Selby is a rail-connected former colliery that is being brought forward for development by Harworth Group.

The approved plans will see the development of up to 1.5 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space with a gross development value of up to £190m on the site of the old Gascoigne Wood Colliery.

The plans, approved subject to the completion of a section 106 agreement, are for seven units, ranging from 57,000 sq ft to one million sq ft, all built to Grade A specification, with Harworth expecting to start on site in 2025.

The site is next to Sherburn Industrial Estate. Harworth describes it as “one of the most strategically located, rail-connected sites in the region”. Road access is via Junction 42 of the A1(M) and it has rail sidings on either side of Network Rail's Leeds to Hull main line route, with current operational connections into the northern and southern plots on the site.

Harworth chief executive Lynda Shillaw said: "Our development at Gascoigne Interchange is another example of Harworth's unique ability to identify, acquire and transform brownfield sites to generate value, create jobs and increase investment in the region. This development complements Harworth's extensive pipeline of industrial and logistics sites and we continue to see high demand for high-specification strategically-connected Grade A industrial space."

