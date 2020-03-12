HAV-measuring smart glove goes on trial

The HAV Sentry Glove will tell this man when he needs to take a break

CityFibre and its contractor Callan Connect are hosting the first tests on a live construction site of the HAV Sentry Glove.

The glove has been developed by Coventry based start-up Feraru Dynamics in response to the damage done by hand arm vibration syndrome (HAVS – otherwise known as white finger).

The HAV Sentry Glove monitors, in real-time, the vibrations created by heavy machinery when worn by construction workers operating tools such as grinders, drills and concrete breakers. The smart technology continuously takes into account the vibrations created and analyses the data, alerting operatives when it reaches dangerous levels so they know to take a break.

The HAV Sentry Glove will be tested by two of Callan Connect’s workers at sites across CityFibre’s Coventry build. CityFibre is rolling out high-speed broadband in its £60m citywide Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) programme.

By participating in the trial, CityFibre and Callan Connect will provide feedback on the effectiveness of this wearable technology when used in a real construction environment.

CityFibre chief delivery officer Richard Thorpe said: “The welfare of the people building our network is of paramount importance to us. We are constantly challenging ourselves to find ways of helping to prevent injuries and improve our processes. As we deliver next generation connectivity, it’s fitting we are using connected devices to help monitor and maintain the health of our staff. It’s a combination that goes hand in glove.

“We are also really pleased to be able to help a growing organisation like Feraru Dynamics which is a fantastic example of modern British engineering. We’re proud to do our bit to support projects like this which have the potential to benefit our contractors as well as thousands of people across the UK and beyond.”

Stephen Callan, head of construction at Callan Connect, said: “The well-being of our employees is incredibly important to us, and given that HAVS is an irreversible condition that develops within a few years of continuous exposure, we take the risks very seriously. This new technology not only enables us to more accurately monitor working conditions of those exposed to vibrations, it also helps to give those using the machinery, and the company as a whole, a better understanding of the risks involved.”

Andrei Feraru, founder and managing director at Feraru Dynamics, added: “Being able to test solutions at live construction environments provides us with invaluable insights into how well our technology is performing and whether further developments are required to deliver our mission to enhance safe working practices through innovation.”

