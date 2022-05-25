HAVS monitor that attaches to the tool not the body

Havspro is the yellow box stuck next to the handle to measure vibration

Sixis Technology, part of the Simpatica Group, says that attaching to monitoring device to the tool gives a more accurate reading.

The risk of hand arm vibration syndrome (HAVS) and whole-body vibration (WBV) are by now well known by most employers of people expected to use vibrating power tools for long periods. HAVS meters are a new family of devices that warn tool users that they have been exposed to vibrations, and the risk of HAVS, for long enough and should take a break from the tool.

Havspro – designed, developed and manufactured in-house in the UK – is described by the manufacturer as “a game changer” in the field, providing consistent accuracy whatever the tool, whatever the job, by measuring the vibration on the tool itself.

As with other devices, employees get alerts into their exposure action value (EAV) and exposure limit value (ELV) to keep them protected, and data is gathered and collated on a cloud-based reporting platform.

What makes Havspro different is that measuring vibration at the point of source – on the tool – gives a real time vibration level that is 100% accurate and not based on vibration ranges or values that are pre-programmed. Havspro measures actual vibration levels with a tri-axial system mounted on the vibrating surface within 100mm of the holding point.

Each operator is allocated their own sensor, programmed to that individual and their specific values. Each tool has a holster bonded onto the tool in line with BS 5349 and BS8041. The operator picks their own personal tool, clicks their sensor onto the holster and gets to work; their points are sent to the cloud-based reporting platform.

“Too many solutions on the market rely on estimates derived from manufacturer testing and average vibration levels,” said Russ Langthorne, managing director of Havspro. “These don’t take account of variations in vibration based on the specific job being done, the condition of the tool, or how the operator is using it.”

