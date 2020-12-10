Hayes social housing project cleared for construction

Design by Assael Architecture

The development on Clayton Road in Hayes, next to the Grand Union Canal, has been designed by Assael Architecture as part of a wider masterplan that includes the neighbouring Crown Trading Estate site.

The 400 new homes will be for a range of sizes and for a range of tenures. They will be powered by solar PV panels and an air source heat pump hybrid heating strategy.

The project will see additional public amenity being introduced in the form of parks and gardens, as well as access to the canal bank opened up, A2Dominion said. The development also includes 1,300 sq m of commercial space.

The architectural design sets out to combine three aspects of the local vernacular: industrial, residential and canalside. The ‘industrial’ buildings reference the site’s history with features from the existing warehouses transferred to the new buildings, such as large window and transom bars; the ‘residential’ buildings respond to the existing architecture on Clayton Road, with lower building heights and identifiable front doors accessed directly from the street; and the ‘canalside’ buildings respond to the waterside with full height windows to maximise views and a contemporary design that includes sash windows, recessed panels and horizontal datum banding.

Danny Lynch, director of land and development at A2Dominion, said: “Having worked with Assael on a number of excellent developments in recent years, we were always confident in their ability to create a design that best utilised the space around Clayton Road. Everything that we envisaged in these plans, from the new canal side access to the high-quality designs of the homes themselves, is there. This scheme will give a real lift to the area and provide excellent homes and facilities for a diverse mix of people, including local families and young professionals.”

Assael Architecture director Tim Chapman-Cavanagh, said: “It is always a pleasure to work with A2Dominion, bringing forward this type of regeneration project that offers significant benefits to the local area and much-needed new homes. Working closely with Hillingdon Borough Council, we have collectively designed a scheme that aligns with their local aspirations and links well with the adjacent Crown Trading Estate development. As one of our key objectives for the design, we’re proud to be part of the process that will see the community and developing area reconnected to the important Grand Union Canal.”

