HDR appoints industrial director

Richard Papworth

Richard Papworth has been tasked with overseeing HDR’s growth throughout the UK and western Europe.

His main focus is a power program in Scotland and an industrial facilities and logistics program in England.

Richard Papworth was previously director of HDR’s UK of the civil and structural engineering business. He joined the US-headquartered firm three years ago from Waterman.

“We’re excited to have Richard lead our growing program within the United Kingdom and beyond,” said John Steinert, group president of resources at HDR. “He brings to us a wealth of leadership experience and deep connections within the region. We look forward to watching him continue to foster those relationships and make new ones within our markets.”

Richard Papworth said: “HDR has global experience within its power, waste and industrial practices, including environmental compliance and engineering on some of the United States’ largest transmission line projects. I am looking forward to merging this expertise with our talented and knowledgeable local teams to provide innovative solutions for our clients here in the UK.”

