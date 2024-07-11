HE Services stocks up on Bobcats

Doosan-Bobcat sales manager Graham Deacon hands over the new Bobcat machines to HE Services eastern area director Chris Larcom

HE Services has taken delivery of 10 Bobcat tracked loaders and is expecting another 10 for delivery next week.

It has an option for 30 more.

HE Services (Plant Hire) Ltd has budgeted a total capital expenditure of £30m for this year, of which £1.5m is going on the first 20 Bobcats.

The latest additions to the hire fleet include the Bobcat T76, which HE Services reckons is “a game-changer in the construction and landscaping sectors”, thanks to its 73 hp (54.5 kW) engine and vertical lift path giving it more power, lift capacity and reach. The Bobcat T76 tracked loaders have an operating weight of 5,051 kg and a rated operating capacity of 1,426 kg.

"Adding the Bobcat T76 tracked loaders to our fleet underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the best equipment available," said national hire manager Malcolm Gough. "Bobcat's track record of innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our mission to offer machinery that enhances productivity and meets the rigorous demands of our clients' projects."

