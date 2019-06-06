HE Simm gets £8.5m MEP package for Liverpool tower

Elliot Group's Infinity development

The contract will see HE Simm install and commission mechanical, electrical and plumbing services for the tallest tower in the scheme, which, when complete, will have 416 apartments over 38 floors.

The overall scheme, being developed by Elliot Group, comprises three glazed residential towers overlooking the River Mersey, whilst providing communal facilities on a podium at the base of the towers.

Greg Simm, business unit director for HE Simm in Liverpool, said: “Liverpool has become synonymous with luxury developments of this nature. We have a proven track record in such schemes, which, along with our Liverpool heritage and a very strong and successful relationship with Vermont Construction, made us the perfect MEP partner.”

The company will start work on site in January 2020. The completion date is November 2021.