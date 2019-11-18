HE Simm profits rise 50%

Managing director Gareth Simm

For the year ended 31st July 2019 HE Simm increased revenue by 33% to £99.7m (2018: £75.2m) and operating profit by approximately 50% to £2.5m (2018: £1.6m)

The business, founded in Liverpool by Ernie Simm in 1948, has grown significantly in recent years – 2013 turnover was just £21m.

With bases today in Liverpool, Manchester and London and site operations across the UK, HE Simm delivers mechanical, electrical and plumbing installations for sectors including residential & student accommodation, education, commercial, hotels, leisure, health and industrial.

Projects delivered during the 2018/19 financial year included Media City Tower Two and Clippers Quay in the northwest, as well as handing over sectional completion on its largest ever job at Canada Gardens, Wembley, London.

New projects include Embankment West in Manchester and Miles Street, Vauxhall, London. The company’s forward order book stands at £115m and it has no debt or funding commitments.

Managing director Gareth Simm said: “I am very proud of this set of results. We have come a long way since my Grandad invested £200 in setting up the company in the 1940s and I’m sure he would be proud of what we have achieved of late.

“He fostered his business on a philosophy to ‘build trusted relationships’, which is exactly the philosophy we live by today. That’s why our project handover score stands at 8.9 out of ten, 90% of our work is repeat business and 100% of our customers say they would work with us again. This is testament to our employees, so I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to them for their hard work and dedication.”

