Heat pump lobby gets organised

Charlotte Lee

The Heat Pump Association was incorporated as a limited company in 2021 and filed articles of association in June 2022. Members include manufacturers and installers of heat pumps.

Charlotte Lee will become the Heat Pump Association’s first chief executive in April 2023.

She is currently head of external affairs at NAPIT (the National Association of Professional Inspectors & Testers) a government-approved certification body in the building services sector. Before this she led on policy development and government affairs for heat pumps and energy efficiency at Ecuity Consulting and the Micropower Council (latterly the Sustainable Energy Association).

Phil Hurley, managing director NIBE Energy Systems and chair of the Heat Pump Association, said: “I speak for all our members in welcoming Charlotte as the HPA’s first chief executive. She joins at a pivotal time when government is setting a clear pathway for heat pumps to become the technology of choice for most future heating systems. The Heat Pump Association has now grown to represent the manufacturers supplying over 95% of the UK’s heat pumps, so this appointment is a timely step in the association’s development.”

Charlotte Lee said: “Over the next decade, the UK will undergo the largest change in how homes and other buildings are heated since central heating started becoming commonplace in the 1970s. I’m delighted to have been asked to spearhead the HPA’s contribution to how this transformation takes place. I look forward to tackling the many challenges of implementing this change, and heating installers will be particularly key in helping consumers on this journey. I hope to use my recent experience to bring insight into the best ways to engage installers in doing so.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk