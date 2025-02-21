Heat pump manufacturer sets up in-house drilling service

Kensa has set up a drill squad

Kensa has recruited Steffan De Vries and Rory Snell from Kent-based geothermal and well drilling contractor Geotech Developments as director of drilling and head of drilling operations, respectively.

Kensa already has a contracting operation with the business. It said that adding in-house drilling capability positioned the company to meet the anticipated mass-scale deployment of ground source heat pumps. By 2040, up to 8,000 UK homes a week could be connecting to ground source heat pumps.

Kensa chief operations officer Camilla Barrow said: “I’m proud to share the launch of Kensa’s first dedicated in-house drilling set up. Through this new capability we’re delivering certainty for our clients and will be as prepared as possible to efficiently service the expected increase in demand for ground source heat pump systems, supplying more homes with heating that’s better for people and the planet.

“Over the years we’ve built strong relationships with drilling suppliers across the UK, and we remain committed to these. Launching our own drilling function complements those existing relationships and puts the industry in a brilliant position to decarbonise heat at the scale required. Through this new function, Kensa is future-proofing its operations and continuing to lead the way in the transition to low-carbon heating.”

Director of drilling Steffan De Vries added: “I’m excited to be heading up Kensa’s first in-house drilling team. This is an exciting time for ground source heat pumps and our experienced team is looking forward to helping the business scale-up installations, helping it deliver better heating solutions for UK homes and businesses.”

