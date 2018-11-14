Heathrow recruits KPMG director to help with expansion

Emma-Jane Houghton

Emma-Jane Houghton joins Heathrow Airport from KPMG in February 2019 and will be in charge of procurement, contracts and costs for the £14bn expansion plan, making her one of the construction industry’s most powerful clients.

She has been director of KPMG’s Infrastructure Advisory Group since January 2014. A chartered quantity surveyor by profession, she previously worked at Turner & Townsend and before that at Mott MacDonald.

Ms Houghton has advised on projects including Heathrow Terminal 5, the East London Line Extension and the London 2012 Olympics.

One of her early tasks at Heathrow will be shortlisting the Heathrow innovation Partners, inviting companies to pitch their ideas that will help the airport deliver expansion more sustainably, affordably and for the benefit of passengers.

Emma-Jane Houghton said: “Heathrow expansion is a once in a lifetime opportunity to revolutionise the UK’s infrastructure and construction sectors and I’m excited to be a part of it. I have spent the past 15 years developing my expertise in how the best client, consultant and contractor relationships work and I look forward to joining expert teams to create a world class expanded airport. Having started my career at Terminal 5 I am delighted to be returning to Heathrow.

Heathrow expansion programme director Phil Wilbraham added: “We’re delighted to have Emma-Jane joining our team. Her wealth of knowledge and expertise will be essential as we near a crucial point in our expansion delivery and finalise our masterplan that will be up for public consultation next year.”