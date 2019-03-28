TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Thu March 28 2019

Heathrow reveals offsite hub shortlist

6 hours Heathrow Airport has named the 18 locations that have been shortlisted to host factories and yards to build components for its third runway project.

Heathrow is looking to pioneer the large-scale use of logistics hubs to build as much of the £16bn expansion project offsite as possible.

The plan is for four regional hubs to assemble components offsite and transport them in consolidated loads to Heathrow just as they are needed. 

In November 2017 Heathrow long-listed 65 locations that were among 121 that had pitched to host one of the four hubs. [See our previous report here.] All 65 were visited and analysed and have now been whittled down to 18.

Laing O’Rourke has missed the cut, but Balfour Beatty and Severfield are still in the race, as are Tarmac and John Graham.

In the autumn, the 18 shortlisted sites will pitch to the airport’s bosses for their chance to become one of the final four construction centres, to be announced early next year, ahead of work starting in 2021, according to the plans. 

Heathrow Logistics Hubs – Longlisted sites

Promoter

 Site Name

Region

Amalga Limited

 Iver Hub

 South East

Amalga Limited

 Burton Superhub

 West Midlands

Associated British Ports

 Port of Cardiff

 Wales

Babcock Marine Rosyth Limited

 Rosyth Dockyard

 Scotland

Balfour Beatty

 Birch Coppice Industrial Estate

 West Midlands

British Steel

 British Steel - Brigg Road

 Yorkshire & Humber

Forth Ports Limited

 Forth Ports Rosyth

 Scotland

Glasgow Prestwick Airport

 Ayrshire Logistics Hub

 Scotland

John Graham Construction Limited

 Michelin Site, Craigavon

 Northern Ireland

MJM Marine Ltd

 Ballykelly

 Northern Ireland

Peter D Stirling

 Mossend International Rail Freight Park

 Scotland

Mckeating (East Coast West Cumbria Ltd)

 Lillyhall Industrial Estate

 North West

Severfield UK Ltd

 Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

 Yorkshire & Humber

Tarmac Trading Ltd

 Tarmac Westbury Works

 South West

Tarmac Trading Ltd

 Tarmac Hindlow Quarry

 East Midlands

Tarmac Trading Ltd

 Tarmac Thrislington Works

 North East

Tata Steel UK Ltd

 Tata Shotton Deeside

 Wales

Wincanton

 Wincanton Greenford

 London

