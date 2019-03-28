Heathrow reveals offsite hub shortlist

Heathrow is looking to pioneer the large-scale use of logistics hubs to build as much of the £16bn expansion project offsite as possible.
The plan is for four regional hubs to assemble components offsite and transport them in consolidated loads to Heathrow just as they are needed.
In November 2017 Heathrow long-listed 65 locations that were among 121 that had pitched to host one of the four hubs. [See our previous report here.] All 65 were visited and analysed and have now been whittled down to 18.
Laing O’Rourke has missed the cut, but Balfour Beatty and Severfield are still in the race, as are Tarmac and John Graham.
In the autumn, the 18 shortlisted sites will pitch to the airport’s bosses for their chance to become one of the final four construction centres, to be announced early next year, ahead of work starting in 2021, according to the plans.
Heathrow Logistics Hubs – Longlisted sites
|
Promoter
|
Site Name
|
Region
|
Amalga Limited
|
Iver Hub
|
South East
|
Amalga Limited
|
Burton Superhub
|
West Midlands
|
Associated British Ports
|
Port of Cardiff
|
Wales
|
Babcock Marine Rosyth Limited
|
Rosyth Dockyard
|
Scotland
|
Balfour Beatty
|
Birch Coppice Industrial Estate
|
West Midlands
|
British Steel
|
British Steel - Brigg Road
|
Yorkshire & Humber
|
Forth Ports Limited
|
Forth Ports Rosyth
|
Scotland
|
Glasgow Prestwick Airport
|
Ayrshire Logistics Hub
|
Scotland
|
John Graham Construction Limited
|
Michelin Site, Craigavon
|
Northern Ireland
|
MJM Marine Ltd
|
Ballykelly
|
Northern Ireland
|
Peter D Stirling
|
Mossend International Rail Freight Park
|
Scotland
|
Mckeating (East Coast West Cumbria Ltd)
|
Lillyhall Industrial Estate
|
North West
|
Severfield UK Ltd
|
Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate
|
Yorkshire & Humber
|
Tarmac Trading Ltd
|
Tarmac Westbury Works
|
South West
|
Tarmac Trading Ltd
|
Tarmac Hindlow Quarry
|
East Midlands
|
Tarmac Trading Ltd
|
Tarmac Thrislington Works
|
North East
|
Tata Steel UK Ltd
|
Tata Shotton Deeside
|
Wales
|
Wincanton
|
Wincanton Greenford
|
London