Heathrow signs UK Steel Charter

Heathrow Airport chief executive Thomas Woldbye (second from right) signs the UK Steel Charter

At an event at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant today, Heathrow Airport chief executive Thomas Woldbye confirmed that the airport is developing its long-standing plans for a third runway.

The announcement comes two weeks after chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves said she supported the idea of a third runway at Heathrow.

While the third runway development is likely to be some years away, Heathrow has plans ahead of then to increase capacity at Terminals 2 and 5, representing the largest private investment programme in the airport’s history, it is claimed.

Woldbye said: “This privately funded programme will upgrade existing infrastructure while laying the groundwork for a third runway, boosting UK investment and economic growth, with tangible benefits felt this year. Heathrow is proud to answer the chancellor's call to get Britain building."

He said: "A third runway is critical for the country’s future economic success, and I confirm we will submit our plans for a third runway to government this summer. Ahead of then, as part of a phased expansion programme and supported by the government’s clear backing, I am today confirming multi-billion-pound investment plans, 100% privately funded, to upgrade our terminal buildings, enhance passenger experience, and improve resilience and sustainability.”

Heathrow also signed the UK Steel Charter today at British Steel Scunthorpe, indicating a commitment to giving steel producers in the UK a fair chance of winning tenders. Estimates suggest construction of a third runway could require 400,000 tonnes of steel. Signing the charter does not mean that Heathrow promises not to import steel, just that it will ensure that its procurement processes give UK-based suppliers their best chance.

Gareth Stace director-general of trade body UK Steel, said: “Signing the UK Steel Charter is a vital commitment to strengthening Britain’s industrial backbone, ensuring our steel industry continues to support high-quality jobs, drive investment, and play a central role in the UK’s economic future. By prioritising UK-made steel in major projects, businesses can build a more resilient and sustainable supply chain, keeping value and expertise within the UK. Heathrow signing the UK Steel Charter is a major vote of confidence in UK steelmaking and British businesses full stop. With the airport embarking on its largest-ever private investment programme, this commitment unlocks significant opportunities for UK steel producers and supply chains to help deliver critical national infrastructure. Backing UK steel means backing UK jobs, innovation, and long-term industrial growth, ensuring the benefits of Heathrow’s expansion are felt nationwide."

British Steel itself has been owned by the Chinese company Jingye Group since March 2020 but still has a mill in Scunthorpe and a processing/distribution facility in Redcar. The other major producer of steel in the UK is Tata, an Indian company

British Steel chief executive Zengwei An said: “We’re proud to be backing a third runway and the proposed expansion of Heathrow. Major developments like this, which require huge volumes of steel, demonstrate why the UK must have a strong and vibrant steel manufacturing sector. As Britain’s only manufacturer of heavy constructional steel sections, and rail, we have a critical role to play in helping this country meet its many infrastructure needs and look forward to working with Heathrow, other customers, and the UK government, to support investments which grow the British economy. Our colleagues in Scunthorpe and Teesside have a distinguished history of supplying world-class products into projects like Heathrow’s expansion, and we are incredibly excited by the potential of today’s announcement and the signing of the UK Steel Charter.”

