Heavy hitters to run Travis Perkins

Builders’ merchant group Travis Perkins announced in March that it was getting rid of chief executive Nick Roberts after a fall in profits.

Roberts’ replacement is Pete Redfern, who was chief executive of house-builder Taylor Wimpey for 14 years until 2022 when shareholder criticism squeezed him out.

He also happens to have been on the board of Travis Perkins as a non-executive director for nine years to September 2023.

Pete Redfern starts his new job on 16th September 2024.

Two weeks later will see Geoff Drabble take over as chair of the board from interim chair Jez Maiden.

Boardroom veteran Geoff Drabble is also chair of Ferguson plc and DS Smith plc and previously served as non-executive director of Howden Joinery Group. He was group chief executive of Ashtead Group – the FTSE 100 listed parent company of A-Plant and Sunbelt Rentals – from 2006 to 2019 and previously held senior executive positions in Laird Group and Black & Decker.

Redfern and Drabble will form a triumvirate at the top of Travis Perkins together with chief financial officer Duncan Cooper, who joined from Crest Nicholson in January 2024.

