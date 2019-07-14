Heavy-lift vessel installs 2,500-tonne lock gate

The heavy-lift vessel Rambiz lifted the gate back into place in Zeebrugge Harbour in Belgium. The gate – which measures 66m x 11m x 25m – had been disconnected in March and hoisted out of the water so that maintenance work could be carried out.

The Soetaert-Jan De Nul JV transported the gate to the inner port, where oysters and sludge were removed. The mechanical components were maintained, new technologies and systems were installed and the gate received a fresh coat of paint.

The work on the gate has been carried out as part of the renovation of the Pierre Vandamme lock, which provides access to the inner port of Zeebrugge.

In the lock itself, the lock chamber and guide system have been cleaned and painted. The rails and guide rails have been replaced.

