Henley appointed to Wakefield mill restoration

The Henley team, along with client Opera Project Management, consultants and architect Hawkins Brown, gathered outside Phoenix Mill

Phoenix Mill is being converted into a 135,000 sq ft arts venue, described as the largest creative community in the UK outside of London.

The Grade II-listed Phoenix Mill is the oldest building in Wakefield’s Rutland Mills complex. Originally a grain store, it later became a corn mill in the 19th century before transitioning to a textile mill. Once restored, it will become an integral part of the broader Tileyard North development, marking the final phase of a wider regeneration project.

Henley’s client is Opera Project Management. The architect is Hawkins Brown.

Earlier this year Historic England awarded grant funding to support essential exterior repairs, including roof, drainage, and wall work, as well as the installation of new windows. This funding has secured the building’s structure, enabling its redevelopment as part of Tileyard North. The project has also received financial backing from the government’s levelling up fund, along with contributions from Wakefield Council and City & Provincial Properties.

Henley Construction Management Group, parent company of Henley Restoration & Remedials, has been involved in phase two of the Tileyard scheme since last summer, serving as a specialist subcontractor to Stainforth Construction for the brickwork restoration of Calder Mill, which is set to become a boutique hotel, and also as a subcontractor for Morgan Sindall, completing the brickwork package for the new office space within the Tileyard scheme.

Tom Cardoe, managing director of restoration at Henley Construction Management Group, said: “As a Wakefield-based company with extensive expertise in the restoration of important historical and listed buildings across the UK, we understand the significance of bringing Phoenix Mill back to its historical prominence. We are thrilled to be part of the final phase of this development, ensuring that the building will be cherished as a key element of a remarkable scheme that enhances our beloved city of Wakefield.”

Group managing director Shaun Henley added: “Having played a significant role in phase two of the Tileyard scheme, we are focused on delivering this final phase to the highest quality we demand. We will draw on the extensive expertise across our group to ensure that every aspect of the restoration meets our rigorous standards.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk