Henry Boot taps up GMI chief

Lee Powell is moving to Henry Boot

Lee Powell will join Henry Boot Construction as managing director in January 2025. Tony Shaw, the current managing director, will leave the business at the end of 2024 after 40 years with the business.

Lee Powell joined GMI in 2017 as commercial director, rising to divisional managing director for Yorkshire in 2019 and chief executive in 2022. He previously worked for Wates Construction for three years, having spent nearly 13 years with Caddick Construction, rising from project quantity surveyor to commercial manager.

Tony Shaw joined Henry Boot Construction as an apprentice in 1985 and progressed to a number of positions, including regional manager and operations director before being promoted to managing director in 2021.

Henry Boot chief executive Tim Roberts said: "I'm pleased to welcome Lee to the Henry Boot Construction business, who joins us with a proven track record and extensive industry experience. Lee's passion for delivering high-quality spaces and places aligns with what Henry Boot is all about - creating impact. Lee's primary focus will be to restore and grow the business and I very much look forward to us working closely together.

"At the same time, I wish Tony all the best in his future endeavours. He leaves the business on good terms and we appreciate everything he has done, contributing to the success of Henry Boot over the years.

Lee Powell said: "Henry Boot Construction has a fantastic legacy and an excellent reputation for quality. I am excited to join the team in January. At a time when our sector still faces significant challenges, we now have a new government who have put economic growth at the heart of their plans, and as a trusted construction contractor, we are ready to contribute towards this.

"I am taking over a business that puts its people, health and safety and customer satisfaction at the heart of all it does and I will help establish a new impetus within the business that will appeal to a wider spectrum of customers who can also enjoy the incredible service that Henry Boot Construction can deliver. I would like to thank Tony for his significant contribution to the business and wish him well for the future."

Tony Shaw said: "After spending nearly 40 years of my working life at Henry Boot Construction, now is the right time for me to step down as managing director. This will allow for a new approach in the management and direction of the business and I extend my best wishes to Lee Powell in his new position.

"I am proud of what the business has achieved under my leadership and I am both honoured and privileged to have worked with such a great team of people. I will leave the business at the end of the year and look forward to spending time with my family before pursuing new opportunities."

Henry Boot Construction’s most recently filed accounts show a turnover of £101m for 2022. In the same year GMI turned over £360m, dipping to £328m in 2023.

