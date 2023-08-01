Henry Bros wins Nottingham tax office conversion

CGI of the University of Nottingham's Castle Meadow Campus

Henry Brothers Construction has won a £7m contract to remodel and refurbish two of seven buildings on a 3.75-hectare site in Nottingham.

The university plans to create an ‘enterprise campus’ on a site on Castle Meadow Road that was formerly occupied by HM Revenue & Customs.

The development has now entered its latest phase, with contractors being appointed to convert the site’s buildings to create a new city centre campus for the university.

Henry Brothers has been appointed to strip out and refurbish buildings D and F on the site. On completion of the work in building D later this year, the facility will be used for long-term leases for the university’s industry partners, including accountancy firm KPMG.

The plan is for building F to also house industry partners – but predominantly innovative spin outs, start-ups, and scale-ups on flexible licenses. The refurbishment is due to be completed in early 2024.

Other members of the team working alongside Henry Brothers on the design and build contract are project manager Aecom, quantity surveyor Gardiner & Theobald, concept architect Hopkins, engineer Arup, architect Bond Bryan, and landscape architect Ares Design.

Henry Brothers Construction is based in Nottingham. Managing director Ian Taylor said: “This is a hugely exciting project for the University of Nottingham and for the city, and we are proud to be playing a part in it. Henry Brothers has extensive experience of working with universities across the Midlands to improve their facilities. This is our first contract with the University of Nottingham, and we are really looking forward to getting on site in our home city to deliver some of the building work at Castle Meadow Campus.”

