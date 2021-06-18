Henry Brothers breaks ground on Lincoln’s Bridge

CGI of The Bridge

The Bridge Advanced Engineering Research & Development facility is being built on the University of Lincoln’s Brayford Pool campus to host industrial research projects.

The building, alongside Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, will house £1.2m worth of equipment in specialist laboratories including advanced electron and atomic force microscopes, as well as surface analysis and thermo-mechanical instrumentation.

The project has been developed with a working group of industrial scientists from more than 20 companies in the region, including Siemens, Dynex, Micrometric and Teledyne e2v.

It is being funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP). Representatives from the LEP, Siemens, Dynex and Teledyne e2v were at a ground breaking ceremony this week alongside main contractor Henry Brothers Midlands and project manager Gleeds.

“Henry Brothers has wide experience of partnering with universities in the East Midlands, helping them to enhance their facilities for students, staff and the wider community,” said Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Midlands. However, this is its first job for the University of Lincoln, he said.

Pat Doody, chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “The Bridge will provide access to commercial scientists for diagnostic support and to potential business opportunities and regular networking forums for knowledge exchange. This new facility will directly enhance innovation in advanced materials technologies in the region, helping to create a stronger, more competitive and more resilient manufacturing and engineering sector.”

Breaking ground at the Bridge are (left to right) university professors Ian Scowen and Libby John with Henry Brothers Midlands managing director Ian Taylor

