Henry Brothers recruits former Kier director

Peter Commins

Peter Commins, aged 65, has previously had senior roles at both Balfour Beatty and Kier and he is a past chairman of the now-defunct Construction Confederation.

He was managing director of Kier Regional Building North West from 2016 until March 2022. Before that, he was with Balfour Beatty for more than eight years, latterly as a regional managing director.

Henry Brothers has recruited him on the back of it opening an office in Manchester.

Henry Brothers Construction managing director Ian Taylor, said: “Peter has worked with numerous high-profile clients over many years. He knows the industry inside out, is extremely familiar with the region, and is perfectly placed to help us to continue to deliver the excellent service to clients that Henry Brothers is known for. We are pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Peter Commins said: “I am delighted to be joining Henry Brothers at this exciting time. The company is on an impressive sustainable growth trajectory, and I am looking forward to supporting the business with its continued expansion. I’ve been impressed with the number of frameworks that Henry Brothers has been appointed to, including Crown Commercial Services, Pagabo, YORbuild and Procure 23 and their approach to environmental, social & governance (ESG).”

