Henry Brothers to build Nottingham Trent's health institute

The new buidling will be home to Nottingham Trent University's Institute of Health & Allied Professions

The 34,000 sq ft building on Nottingham Trent’s Clifton campus will serve as the base for the university’s Institute of Health & Allied Professions, which offers courses such as nursing, paramedic science and public health.

One floor will be dedicated to simulated healthcare environments including hospital wards, consultation and counselling rooms, and even a flat for home and emergency care scenarios. There will be lifelike patient manikins to give students the experience of working with men, women and children with a variety of injuries.

Two additional floors will provide office and flexible teaching spaces, including removable seating in lecture theatres.

As well as main contractor Henry Brothers, appointed under the Pagabo framework, the delivery team includes external project manager Edge, together with architect Pick Everard, and consultants Turner & Townsend, Atkins and Waterman Group. Work is expected to get under way on site this month (October) with completion due by January 2022.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Midlands, said: “Henry Brothers Midlands has partnered with Nottingham Trent University on a number of projects in recent years, helping to create first-class facilities for a range of disciplines, including a new £23m engineering building and the £9m Enterprise Innovation Centre, which is currently being built, and we are delighted to have been appointed on this latest state-of-the-art scheme.”

