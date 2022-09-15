Henry Construction wins St James’s office scheme

Plans for 40 Broadway

Demolition contractor Erith is nearing completion of bringing down the old buildings and Henry Construction Projects will move on site next month.

The 40 Broadway site, opposite St James’s Park tube station, originally comprised a 1960s office building at 40/48 Broadway with large car park, a 1920s warehouse-style building at 1/11 Carteret Street and a further 1980s office building at 13/15 Carteret Street.

Tellon secured planning permission in 2018 for a redevelopment to create an eight-storey distinct office building providing approximately 135,000 sqft of bespoke office accommodation. The scheme includes a series of terraces at various levels with views across St James’s Park.

The project team includes, 3D Reid Architects, Mosaic Consulting Engineers, IN2 MEP Consultants and Gardiner & Theobald as cost consultant.

Tellon Capital was established by partners Ben Hamburger and James Burchell in 2014 as a UK real estate investment firm.

James Burchell said: “We are excited about delivering a top quality ESG compliant office building in this prime location and are thrilled to have appointed Henry Construction Projects Limited to be our main contractor for the construction phase at 40 Broadway. Their focus on delivering many services in-house means we can deliver a scheme of the highest standards.”

Mark Henry, director of Henry Construction Projects, said “We look forward to delivering a high quality scheme in a prime location.”

