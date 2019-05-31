Henry lands second contract at Nottingham Trent

CGI of the medical technologies innovation facility to be built at Nottingham Trent University

The contract is the second awarded by the university to Henry Brothers, having won an £11.3m construction contract last year for the univertisty's new £23m engineering faculty. Both are being built on the university’s Clifton Campus in Nottingham.

The new two-storey medical technologies facility will have clean rooms, a digital theatre, laboratories and collaborative working spaces, and is expected to have a BREEAM rating of excellent.

As part of the dual-site MTIF project, there are also plans for a facility dedicated to pilot production and commercialisation, which will be on the Boots Enterprise Zone in Nottingham.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Midlands, said: “Henry Brothers has partnered with a number of universities to create exciting and inspirational facilities for teaching, research and development. For the past year we have been working on a prestigious new engineering building for NTU, which is due to be completed for the upcoming academic year. We are delighted to have been appointed on a second scheme at the Clifton Campus to once again support Nottingham Trent University with its development plans.

“Our portfolio of higher education work includes the award-winning £12.5m STEMLab project and a £30m refurbishment of the W&S science buildings at Loughborough University. These partnerships and contracts have helped Henry Brothers to firmly cement our position as a key contractor in the Midlands and we look forward to delivering this important scheme.”

Henry Brothers secured the Nottingham Trent contract through the Pagabo framework and will be working with architect Maber, who designed the facility, civil and structural engineer Curtins, project manager Edge, Gleeds as client cost advisor and quantity surveyor, and Couch Perry Wilkes for M&E services.