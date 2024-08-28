Henry starts Belper health centre

The ground breaking event was attended by representatives from Henry Brothers and the local health trust

Henry Brothers Construction is building a new £15m community health centre in Belper for the Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.

It is being built on the site of the former Belper Clinic, as part of the Babington Hospital site in the town, and will accommodate all existing outpatient and clinical services provided at Babington Hospital.

Henry Brothers’s contract, procured through the Pagabo major works framework, has a 66-week construction phase. Project architect is Race Cottam Associates, project manager is Capita, civil and structural engineer is Eastwood Consulting Engineers and mechanical & electrical engineer is EP Consulting.

A ground breaking event was attended by representatives from Henry Brothers and the trust.

Trust chief executive Tracy Allen said: “Back in 2017 we first started talking publicly about the need for new community health facilities for Belper and it’s been a long and eventful seven years to reach this point, involving several changes of plan and a pandemic which put everything on hold.

“So, to be able to put the first ceremonial spade in the ground to start construction is a really fantastic moment. It’s a tribute to the many people who have helped us reach this point. I can’t wait to see the architect’s plans come off the page as the building takes shape and becomes a purpose-designed environment for local people to receive a range of community health services for years to come.”

