Henry Boot cleared for Walsall industrial park

CGI of Spark Walsall industrial park

The former James Bridge Copper Works site in Walsall, once the largest undeveloped brownfield site in the Black Country, is currently undergoing specialised remediation works, which HBD is set to complete in Q3 2024.

The wider 620,000 sq ft Spark industrial and logistics park, off junctions 9 and 10 of the M6, is being delivered by HBD in partnership with Walsall Council, Homes England, West Midlands Combined Authority and Black Country LEP.

Spark Walsall was previously known as Phoenix 10. Gross development value is £110m.

As of January this year, John F Hunt Regeneration had excavated and treated 1.3 million tonnes of soils that will be reused on the site, as well as crushed and processed 150,000 tonnes of concrete to produce recycled aggregate.

HBD is aiming to begin construction on the first of the three newly consented units in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a target of being ready for occupation in the summer of 2025.

Henry Boot chief executive Tim Roberts said: "Industrials and logistics remains one of our high conviction sectors and carrying out the specialised remediation works and securing detailed planning for the first three units at Spark is testament to HBD's expertise in navigating an increasingly onerous and complex planning system. We're already seeing good occupier interest in the project, due to the lack of high-quality space with strong sustainability credentials in prime Midlands locations, which gives us confidence that we will have secured an occupier and started on site developing the first units by the end of the year. This new logistics and manufacturing hub will add to our growing industrial portfolio and replenish our committed development programme."

