Herne Bay development for McGoff Construction

Dean Johnston (left) and Bal Bhelay of McGoff Construction

Altrincham-based McGoff Construction will be responsible for the build of a 67-bed nursing home for New Care on Canterbury Road in Herne Bay.

It will also build 49 bungalows for Villafont Concierge as part of the same project.

Both New Care and Villafont are part of the McGoff Group, specialising in the provision of care facilities and residential developments respectively.

Demolition of much of the site is now complete but part of the former structure has been retained and the façade will be restored.

Practical completion of the care home is scheduled for August 2025.

The residential development, to be known as Herne Bay Gardens, is expected to reach practical completion in September 2025.

McGoff Construction will be working with its sister companies, including Panacea Building Systems, which will deliver lightweight steel frames for the development, along with integrated roofing and bespoke drylining installations. McGoff Group Facilities Services will provide fitout and passive fire protection. EdenCroft Building Services will provide all mechanical and electrical (M&E) services.

Dean Johnston, group managing director of McGoff Construction Services, said: “We are well aware that this particular site has a rich history and has very much been a central part of Herne Bay. As such, we are absolutely committed to delivering a stunning mixed-used development that locals will be proud of and will continue to play an integral part of the community.

“With the unique ability to deliver the vast majority of the construction phase in-house, rather than outsource, McGoff Construction is very much a development-led contractor, and our self-delivery capabilities will be evident throughout the build programme in Herne Bay.”

