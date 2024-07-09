HG appointed to 37-storey Manchester PBSA Scheme

One Medlock Street will stand 37 storeys high

One Medlock Street will comprise 1,014 student rooms across 37 storeys, with access to amenity space at ground, first, 11th and 37th floors.

The £200m scheme will have 13,000 sq ft of resident amenities, including a gym, yoga studio, quiet study areas, meeting spaces, screening rooms, shared lounges and games rooms.

Greystar completed the purchase of the former Deansgate Locks Premier Inn site from Whitbread last week. Specialist developer Dominus obtained planning consent on behalf of Whitbread for the One Medlock Street redevelopment and enabled the transaction.

The development, designed by John Matthews Architects, will incorporate sustainability features including a green living roof, solar PV panels and sustainable materials. Plans also include an 11-storey public art installation across 30 pre-cast panels.

HG Construction will be internally delivering the concrete frame and piling on the scheme, which is due for completion in 2028.

HG Construction chief executive Adam Quinn said: “This is an exciting scheme which will make a significant contribution to the transformation of this area and help to meet the high and growing demand for first-class student accommodation in the Manchester area. With solid expertise in delivering high-quality PBSA projects across the UK, we are delighted to partner with Greystar on this landmark Manchester scheme. We are looking forward to getting to know the local area and to maximising opportunities for local employment and positive community engagement throughout the construction of this project.”

