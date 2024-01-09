HG in for Bristol PBSA scheme

CGI of the plans for Silverthorne Lane Plot 6

Silverthorne Lane Plot 6 in Bristol will comprise 706 student rooms, including cluster bedrooms and studio rooms.

The development will form part of the regeneration of land off Silverthorne Lane in Bristol’s Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone (TQEZ), where £375m is being invested into residential, student accommodation and commercial developments, as well as a new comprehensive school.

The Studio Hive student accommodation scheme is split over four blocks ranging from five to 15 storeys high, with blocks being interconnected in pairs. A landscaped external courtyard at the centre of the buildings will provide a meeting place for students, as well as sports and games facilities and quieter areas for relaxation.

Studio Hive is working in partnership with Far East Orchard, Woh Hup and Atlas Land, which acquired the site in June 2022 as part of the wider Silverthorne Lane masterplan. The scheme is expected to complete in 2026.

HG Construction will be doing the piling itself and making prefabricated utility cupboards to speed things along.

HG chief executive Adam Quinn said: “We are delighted to be involved in the regeneration of the Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone. This is our first scheme for Studio Hive and it’s a pleasure to be working in partnership with them on this landmark PBSA development. With a carefully thought-out design which will benefit the local community and enhance the student experience, the scheme will make a very positive addition to Silverthorne Lane. As our first scheme in Bristol, we’re looking forward to getting to know the local area and will maximise opportunities for local employment and community engagement throughout the construction of this project.”

