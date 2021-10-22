HG Construction in place for £27m Willesden Green flats

Property developer Meadow Partners has arranged a £26.7m development loan via specialist real estate development finance provider Maslow Capital for a scheme in Willesden Green.

HG Construction has been on board for some time as Meadow’s main contractor for this job, which involves construction of a seven-storey block of 76 flats on the corner of St Paul's Avenue and Park Avenue North in Willesden Green.

The site previously consisted of a petrol filling station that has been demolished. The site has since been used as an MOT centre and a car wash/car park. This will be demolished to make way for the redevelopment.

Completion is expected in January 2023.

