HG Construction lands £68m Old Kent Road contract

CGI of The BeCa, designed by Farrells

The 262-unit development, named The BeCa, has a project gross development value of £160m and represents the first major residential project in the regeneration of the Old Kent Road area.

HG Construction’s main works contract is valued at £68m and construction is set to begin immediately.

The development is on the site of the former Carpetright warehouse at 651 Old Kent Road,. Designed by Farrells, the development will feature two towers reaching 10 and 19 storeys high.

As the initial phase of Avanton’s five-acre Ruby Triangle masterplan, The BeCa will 170 one- and two-bedroom apartments for private sale with residents getting amenities including a concierge, fitness suite, flexible co-working spaces, a games room, cycle storage and three communal roof terraces. The development will also have more than 10,000 ft of retail space, with Sainsbury’s Local already signed up to occupy on completion of the development.

HG Construction chief executive Adam Quinn said: “We have been involved in a number of schemes in the Old Kent Road area over the past few years and it is wonderful to see the regeneration progress at pace with major new schemes completing and more on the way. This new high quality mixed-use residential development will significantly boost the housing offering in the area and provide an excellent amenity and retail offering for residents.”

The development is expected to complete in winter 2026.

