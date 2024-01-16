HG Construction shakes up management structure

Pictured (l-r) are newly appointed construction directors Bryan Haynes, Declan Martin and Carl Murrells along with HG Construction chief executive Adam Quinn and commercial director Greg Purkiss

The Hitchin-based company says the reorganisation has been prompted recent growth that has seen annual turnover rise from £150m in 2019 to £400m in 2023.

Project directors Bryan Haynes, Carl Murrells and Declan Martin now become construction directors and join HG’s operational board.

Also joining the operational board is pre-construction manager Dan Bryant, with the new job title of pre-construction director.

The changes follow the departure of managing director Conor Rice, who left the business at the end of 2023.

The operational board will include director in charge of health & Safety, estimating, surveying and design, in addition to the newly appointed construction director and pre-construction director.

Chief executive Adam Quinn said: “We are pleased to announce the creation of a new operational board which will enable us to improve communication and knowledge-sharing across departments and support our teams to deliver schemes in a more streamlined way. The individuals appointed bring a wealth of construction, commercial, technical and client-facing experience to the table, and we are confident that they will successfully support the strategic aims of the company through robust management of our day-to-day operations.

“As we have now grown to a business turning over in excess of £400m, we believe this improved structure will act as a solid foundation for managing the company more effectively going forward, utilising the expertise of our dedicated team members in a structured and cohesive manner. We have invested significantly in developing our teams over the past few years and are committed to upskilling and promoting from within where possible. We have worked hard to create a culture based on collaboration and positive leadership, and I am delighted to announce the promotions of team members who embody that culture and consistently go the extra mile to deliver for our clients.”

