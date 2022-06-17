HG lands Silverstone's trackside residences

Escapade Silverstone

Escapade Silverstone will have 60 distinctively designed homes, as well as a clubhouse, designed Twelve Architects.

The Escapade residences, which are available to purchase as an owner or holiday rent as a guest, are being marketed as the ultimate experience for motor sport enthusiasts, offering modern accommodation and driver-focused leisure facilities coupled with views of the circuit.

HG Construction managing director Adam Quinn said: “This is a really exciting project for HG Construction to be involved in given its iconic location and unique design. Twelve Architects have produced a sleek and stylish architectural concept which will complement and enhance the exceptional surroundings, and we are delighted to be bringing it to life on behalf of Escapade. We have worked closely with the client to ensure that the bespoke elements of the scheme are delivered in the most efficient and effective way possible, and we look forward to seeing the buildings emerge over the next few months.”

Will Tindall, founder chief executive of Escapade, said: “The opportunity to create something truly special at Silverstone requires partners who understand the nuances of such a challenging and complex location. Silverstone being a live racing circuit throughout the build, and the unique architectural and structural elements that make up our 14-acre project, mean we are pleased to work with HG on delivering our vision as it becomes reality. We look forward to welcoming guests from mid-2023 and will work closely with HG on all aspects of the project until completion.”

