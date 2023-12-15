HG to build Kennington student housing

CGI of the planned International Students House building on Kennington Road

International Students House is planning to develop a new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in partnership with property developer HG Living on Kennington Lane near London’s Vauxhall Bridge and the Oval cricket ground.

International Students House (ISH) is a charity that provides UK housing for students from overseas. The Kennington scheme is the organisation’s first ever new build in its 58-year history. It bought the land earlier this year.

The new development will have 185 student beds and communal facilities such as kitchens, lounge and laundry room. The ground floor will have a café open to the public, as well as office space for ISH staff running the building.

ISH and HG Living will partner with HG Construction as the main contractor on the scheme. Construction is set to start in early 2024 and complete in summer 2026.

ISH chief executive Martin Chalker said: “After many years of searching for a suitable building to expand the delivery of our mission of supporting university students in London, this acquisition marks a significant milestone for the House. It is the beginning of an exciting journey in a new location, where we look forward to fully integrating and engaging with the local community.”

