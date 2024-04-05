Higgins breaks ground for Hayes housing renewal

Higgins CEO Declan Higgins (second from left) with Hillingdon Council director Karrie Whelan and borough councillors Jonathan Bianco, Eddie Lavery and Martin Goddard

Ground breaking events were held last week for Hillingdon Council’s Avondale Drive and Hayes Town Centre developments, which together will provide a total of 740 new homes.

The housing will be mixed tenure including those for council rent, returning leaseholders, shared ownership and private sale.

Higgins Partnerships is the council’s contractor for the two schemes.

Higgins chief executive Declan Higgins said: “The spade in the ground ceremony marks a significant milestone in the start of work to deliver much needed new sustainable homes for the local community.”

The first phase will create 110 new homes, 30 at Avondale and 80 at Hayes Town Centre, with residents expected to move in during the summer of 2025.

The affordable housing will be delivered earlier in the overall programme. Both developments will feature new public open spaces, improved pedestrian and cycle routes, car parking, landscaping and children’s play areas. At Hayes Town Centre Estate a new community centre will replace the existing one.

Cllr Eddie Lavery, Hillingdon Council's cabinet member for residents' services, said: “We're committed to building safe and strong communities and ensuring residents have access to good quality affordable housing. I’m delighted to see these work begin. Once complete, they will deliver fantastic new homes for our residents alongside significant neighbourhood improvements which will help transform the area for generations to come.”

Hillingdon Council's planning committee approved the masterplans for both estates in March 2022 following consultation with residents.

The redevelopment of the two estates is estimated to run for approximately seven to nine years to reflect the decant and phased construction strategy, allowing as many residents as possible to stay on site during construction with a single decant.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk