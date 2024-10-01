Higgins gets moving on £75m Deptford Landings development

Ground breaking festivities marked the official start of construction

The Deptford Landings development, led by Peabody with Higgins Partnerships, comprises three eight-storey buildings, complete with private balconies, a central landscaped courtyard, and roof terraces on two of the blocks.

The fully affordable development will include 130 homes for social rent and 59 homes for shared ownership.

It is Peabody’s first project to be built to Passivhaus standards, to provide residents with reduced energy bills.

Architect is Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM); building services engineer is at Max Fordham.

The project is part of the ongoing regeneration of the former industrial site at Deptford Landings, led by Lendlease. The plan includes 1,500 new homes, 382 student beds, commercial spaces, and public areas, creating a lively community for living, working, and leisure. The first phase of the project was completed in 2020.

On Wednesday 18th September, representatives from Peabody, Higgins and their partners gathered to officially mark the start of construction of this latest phase, following the completion of initial preparation works on site.

Peabody development director Simon Barry said: "This project represents a significant investment of more than £75m, including grant funding from the Greater London Authority, at a time when building affordable homes in London is increasingly difficult. These new homes will not only be fully affordable but also built to Passivhaus standards, benefiting both residents and the environment. We're excited to see this development come to life and we very much look forward to welcoming new residents.”

Colin Murphy, Lendlease project lead at Deptford Landings, said: “This affordable housing development is a cornerstone of the Deptford Landings masterplan, and in partnership with Peabody, will provide affordable, sustainable housing for the local Deptford community. The delivery of 189 high-quality, energy-efficient homes makes a significant contribution to this vision and the development’s long-term plan to create a vibrant community hub for living, working, and leisure.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk