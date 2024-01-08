Higgins picked for Deptford Creek flats

Saxon Wharf is designed by architect BPTW

Housing association Notting Hill Genesis has appointed Higgins Partnerships as its development partner for Saxon Wharf, a residential-led development on the edge of Deptford Creek in Royal Borough of Greenwich.

The scheme will have 145 one, two and three-bedroom homes, with a tenure mix of 25% London affordable rent, 25% shared ownership and 50% private sale homes. Each flat will have a balcony.

The ground floor will be marketed as commercial space.

Designed by architect BPTW, the part 13, part 17 storey building “uses a material palette of light and dark brick, concrete soffits, and a plinth of textured metalwork to celebrate the industrial legacy of the area”, according to the publicity material.

A communal heat network powered by a combined heat and power unit will be included along with photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps to minimise the impact of fuel poverty on residents. The building will also feature a sedum roof.

There will be no parking provision, except for disabled badge holders.

Steve Leakey, managing director of Higgins Partnerships, said: “We are delighted to once again be working in partnership with Notting Hill Genesis at Saxon Wharf, having successfully delivered a number of award-winning developments together.

“Saxon Wharf will help address local housing need by providing 50% quality affordable homes and will enhance the character of the local area with the creation of a new public plaza and pedestrian routes providing access to the Creek. We look forward to starting work shortly.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk