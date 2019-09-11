Highland Council brings more repairs in-house

It is taking on staff in the Inverness and Lochaber area in a bid to increase efficiency and reduce the cost of carrying out repairs and maintenance to council buildings.

Cllr Alister Mackinnon, who chairs of the council’s resources committee, said: “We have listened to feedback from our local communities and this project to expand our in-house building trades team stems from views gathered from stakeholders in our proactive engagement programme. The enhanced in-house trades’ team will provide employment opportunities, sustainability and importantly, achieve greater efficiencies in carrying out council repairs and maintenance.”

The nine external posts advertised today on the My Job Scotland website include two joiners, two electricians and one plumber for the Inverness area and a joiner, an electrician and two plumbers for Lochaber. There are also opportunities for internal promotions to the post of team leader in Inverness and Lochaber.

MacKinnon added: “These posts have opportunities for career progression and could be of particular interest to self-employed trades people who are looking to benefit from a regular income. We are also very open to a more flexible approach to part time hours which could make these posts also attractive to someone with a pension who may want a regular income top-up or someone with child care or carer responsibilities.”

