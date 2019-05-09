Highways England adopts solar CCTV

Solar CCTV systems are being mobilised across the Midlands

The cameras offer visibility at sites where a permanent camera is not necessary, such as during roadworks.

Designed and built specifically for Highways England, the mobile CCTV systems can be deployed to locations to provide surveillance of traffic flows to the control room.

One of the systems is in use at junction 6 of the M42, near Birmingham Airport, in a bid to help ease congestion and delays. Information provided by this camera is shared with third-party traffic advice services (such as AA Roadwatch etc) to help road users plan their journeys accordingly.

Martin Bolt, who heads innovation projects for Highways England, said: “These projects demonstrate how emerging technologies, new materials, and ways of working can help improve safety and journeys on our network.”