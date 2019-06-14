Highways England picks Ringway for East Region

Ringway is part of the Vinci group

The contract starts on 1st October 2019 and is expected to run for 15 years. Worth £28m a year, the total value is £420m.

The contract is for the maintenance of motorways and trunk roads in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire, Central Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Peterborough and Milton Keynes. It includes routine, reactive and cyclic maintenance as well as gritting and incident response.

The contract award to Ringway, part of the Vinci group, comes a full seven months after the competitive bidding phase concluded in November 2018.

Highways England regional operations director Martin Fellows said: “This innovative contract is part of a brand new way of managing the east of England’s busiest roads. We know that how we maintain our roads and respond to incidents are extremely important issues for drivers. With this contract, we will be working more directly with our supply chain colleagues who carry out these activities, driving improvement and strengthening our regional expertise.

“Together with Ringway we will work more effectively, identify innovative ways of working and provide the best possible quality of service to our customers. I’m delighted to welcome Ringway on board and look forward to establishing a successful, long-term relationship with them.”

Ringway managing director Mike Notman said: “The East Region network is a diverse, highly trafficked network and Ringway’s existing presence, relationships and expertise in the area will prove invaluable to those travelling and working in this part of the country. We look forward to working with Highways England, and our partners, to deliver these important services and keep this part of the strategic road network running.”