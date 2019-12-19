Highways England trials Cemfree concrete

Mick George's Cemfree silo

Cemfree is produced by Cambridgeshire-based building materials company DB Group, which claims embodied carbon savings of up to 80% when used to replace ordinary Portland cement (OPC) in concrete production.

Mick George Concrete has dedicated a 100-tonne silo at its Cambridgeshire batching plant to Cemfree and claims to be the first readymix concrete supplier in the region to stock Cemfree in this way.

Mick George has an agreement with Highways England to trial the product on a series of ancillary applications (kerb backing, drainage, mass fill, signage) within a controlled, live section of the £1.5bn A14 Huntingdon to Cambridge improvement scheme.

Mick George Concrete, exclusive concrete supplier to the A14 project, will be supplying up to 500m3 of Cemfree early in the new year, representing a pioneering test for low-carbon concrete as a technically appropriate, permanent application on major infrastructure projects, it said.

Managing director Michael George said: “Due to an increased corporate emphasis on carbon reduction targets, there is undoubtedly more environmental consideration in construction build designs. We have a strong reputation for developing cutting-edge solutions and niche products – the introduction of Cemfree represented an opportunity to do both simultaneously.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk