Highways specialist puts new roller to work

North Herts Surfacing has put its new tandem vibratory roller to work on local authority highways maintenance contracts for Ringway Jacobs in Essex and Eurovia in Hertfordshire.

North Herts Surfacing director Leigh Candler said: “We were looking at options to purchase a heavier roller than our existing JCB 260-120 roller and were offered the first 430-140 which was a new size roller that JCB were bringing to the market.

“We are very happy with the performance so far and it gives us the option of a slightly bigger and heavier machine when we are on larger jobs and when we are laying larger tonnages. Our operators are used to the 260-120 rollers so found the 430-140 easy to use from day one and JCB rollers are pretty much maintenance free.”

Supplied by dealer Watling JCB, the CT430-140 has been introduced alongside the CT380-130 tandem vibratory roller as the latest additions to JCB’s compaction range, completing the line-up of sub five-tonne tandem rollers. Designed primarily for the rental industry, the two machines join the CT160-80/100 and the CT260-100/120 models.

The CT430-140 weighs in at 4.5-tonnes and offers a linear load of 16.1 kg/cm. The machine has a vibrating frequency of 50-60Hz and a 0.50mm amplitude, delivering a centrifugal force of 44-63kN.

