Hill breaks ground in Billericay

Hill's parkland development in Billericay

Hill’s Billericay development is on green belt land on Kennel Lane, a mile from the town centre.

Gleeson Land secured planning approval for the scheme in 2022 on appeal, after the local council had refused it.

With the new housing set within parkland, the development will deliver more than double the biodiversity gain required by planning regulations, according to Hill – “setting a new standard for environmentally conscious urban planning,” it claims.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: "We are delighted that work is now underway in Billericay to deliver this new community of homes, which has been shaped by the needs and aspirations of local people. We were able to secure swift planning approval, and we’re excited to start delivering much-needed homes to the area. The development brings together all the essential elements for building a successful community – high-quality homes, green open spaces, strong transport links, and eco-friendly design.”

Scheme opponents from Billericay Action Group (BAG) said at the time that planning permission was approved: “It highlights all that's wrong with the current planning system, which allows development in the green belt.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk