Hill brings in JS Wright on Aylesbury Estate

Artist's impression of the redeveloped Aylesbury Estate

JS Wright will design and build the mechanical services for 229 apartments being built by Hill.

Hill has a £70m contract to deliver package A of the First Development Site (FDS) on Albany Road in Walworth. The FDS will eventually have 800 new homes as part of a masterplan by housing association Notting Hill Genesis and Southwark Council. Ultimately the Aylesbury Estate regeneration is expected to deliver 3,500 new homes, half of which will be designated as affordable.

JS Wright will install a low-pressure hot water heating system and associated pipework to feed radiators within each apartment, along with a cold-water plantroom and distribution network to deliver boosted cold water as part of the domestic hot and cold-water services.

The company will also supply and install a heat interface unit in each apartment to act as a bridge to deliver instant hot water on demand and hot water to the radiators at low return temperatures.

It will also fit mechanical ventilation heat recovery and extract systems, dry risers and domestic sprinklers, sanitary ware that will make use of internal rainwater, and above-ground drainage.

The brief includes installing building management controls with a pre-payment system for billing each apartment’s energy use, as well as a temporary energy centre and external services for the following phases of construction.

Work has already started on site on the 19-month project, which is scheduled for completion in March 2021.

The contract follows a separate commission from Hill for an approved premises facility (APF) on the Aylesbury Estate, which will 36 secure studio-bedroom apartments, along with staff and communal support facilities.

JS Wright managing director Phil Leech said: "We are delighted that a leading house-builder with whom we have built up an excellent relationship has again turned to our expertise in designing and installing energy efficient M&E systems to support the regeneration of one of London’s largest residential estates.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk