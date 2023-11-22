Hill buys Billericay development site

  1. Instagram
Wed November 22 2023

14 hours The Hill Group has purchased a 20-acre site for a residential development in Billericay, Essex.

Hill has bought the previously undeveloped site to the north of Kennel Lane, a mile from Billericay town centre, with outline planning permission for up to 200 homes.

Subject to local consultation, Hill plans to build a new neighbourhood with properties ranging from one-bedroom flats to five-bedroom houses. Every house will have a garden and every apartment will have a balcony or terrace area, Hill said. All properties will include designated car parking and cycle storage.

Chief executive Andy Hill said: "This well-located land provides an ideal opportunity for The Hill Group to deliver high-quality modern accommodation that helps address housing demand within the Billericay and wider Basildon area. We’re excited to bring forward a project that improves local infrastructure and enhances the natural environment while providing much-needed sustainable new homes to the region.”

