Hill checks in at Luxor’s Four Seasons

The new Luxor hotel is expected to boost tourism (photo: Mohammed Moussa)

Hill will provide project management, construction management and site supervision for the scheme.

The project, valued at EGP1.5 billion (£65 million), is intended to boost tourism in Upper Egypt and will be in addition to TMG’s existing Four Seasons hotels in Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria.

According to Egypt’s English-language Daily News, before TMG built the Cairo Four Seasons, the average price per night for a hotel room in the capital was US$90 (£75). Now it averages about US$460-470 per night.

TMG chairman Hisham Talaat Moustafa said: “Such developments had a positive effect on the category of incoming tourists. Higher-spending tourists arrivals increased, which led to an increase in income in foreign currency. Our Luxor hotel will hopefully boost tourism in Egypt”.

The new hotel will be built on 21,400 square metres of land on the banks of the Nile at Sultana Malak. It will have around 200 rooms and suites, plus restaurants, meeting rooms, a gym and health club plus ancillary buildings. Completion is scheduled for March 2025.

Hill chief executive officer Raouf Ghali said: “We are seeing tourism projects and programmes regain the momentum lost during the pandemic, and this new Four Seasons hotel in Luxor demonstrates this trend. Given the attractions of the region, our company is confident Egypt will remain a leader in drawing international travellers to its sights and scenery.”

