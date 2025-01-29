Hill Group gets green light for south Bristol resi scheme

The houses are designed to blend with local terraced streets

House-builder the Hill Group will deliver the £60m scheme at Raleigh Road on land that was previously the site of the Wills tobacco factory.

The development will comprise three, four and five-bedroom family houses, one and two-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom maisonettes.

Around 30% of the homes will be offered as ‘affordable’ housing through Sovereign Network Group, a housing association. Each home will feature private outdoor spaces, with a few of them offering off-street parking.

The homes destined for the 3.5-acre Raleigh Road site are designed to emulate the existing terraced architecture of the wider neighbourhood, allowing the new homes to blend with the area’s character.

Features such as air-source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging, permeable paving, green roofs, rain gardens and underground water tanks to reduce surface water runoff are expected to ensure the development’s environmental sustainability.

The developer is also offering a car club membership for residents. These homes will exceed energy regulations and incorporate low-carbon technologies for gas-free heating and hot water.

