Hill JV plans £55m Cambridge development

Latimer, Clarion’s development arm, and Hill have together bought a site in the village of Hardwick that has outline planning approval for 155 new homes.

The planned development has a gross development value of around £55m and will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes – 40% of the homes will be affordable tenures, with Clarion Housing managing 43 shared ownership properties and 19 homes for affordable rent. The remaining 93 units will be for private sale.

Hill is expected to begin building work in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to final planning approval.

Richard Cook, Latimer’s group director of development, said: "We are delighted to be in a joint venture with Hill on a scheme that will deliver a new mixed community in a region of the country where there is high demand for homes of many different tenures.

“Alongside homes for private sale, this development will deliver much-needed affordable rent and shared ownership homes, enabling more people to benefit from all that Cambridgeshire has to offer.”

Hill deputy managing director Rob Hall said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Latimer again to deliver what is set to be a fantastic addition to Hardwick. As a company, we strive to build distinctive and high quality homes, with Cambridgeshire being a big area of focus for us.

“We look forward to continue expanding our portfolio in the region and we’re excited to see our ambitions for this project come to life when we begin construction later this year.”

