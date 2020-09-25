Hill lands role on $4bn Egyptian monorail scheme

It will provide project management, design review, and supervision services for the New Administrative Capital City and 6th of October City Monorail project. The scheme will be the first monorail project in North Africa and is set to be the longest monorail system in the world at a combined 98.5km.

“This is an exciting project for all involved, and represents the continuing strength of the North African market in general and Egypt in particular,” said Hill International CEO Raouf Ghali. “With demographic factors, astute planning, and innovation providing an engine for growth in Egypt, we expect the country will set a global standard in executing ambitious infrastructure projects and programs like the Cairo Monorail for many years to come.”

The project, which is being implemented by Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels, has an estimated cost of US$4bn. The first line will extend 56.5km from East Cairo to the New Administrative Capital. The second line will be 42km long to connect 6th of October City to Giza.

They will be first mass transit links to connect Greater Cairo with New Capital City and 6th of October City. Once complete, the two lines will transport approximately 45,000 passengers per hour at peak capacity.

The journey time for the new Capital City will be around 60 minutes (for 56.5km line) and around 42 minutes for 6th of October City (42km line). Operating speeds will be up to 80km/h.

The project will use the design-build-operate-and-maintain delivery method, and includes 34 stations, including both elevated and at-grade locations, and associated works including maintenance facilities, depots and an operations control centre. The monorail will also intersect with the Cairo Metro’s Line 3 as well as Cairo’s high-speed rail network.

